Remedial works in an Athy estate have been scheduled for later this year, while street lighting in Booleigh will be addressed.

Labour Cllr., and Cathaoirleach of the Athy MD, Aoife Breslin, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today, where they also discussed a planning application for housing in the Coneyboro area.

Cllr. Breslin says she can't give a considered comment until she has examined those plans in detail.