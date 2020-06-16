2 People Being Treated For Covid 19 At Naas General Hospital.

2 people were being treated for Covid 19 at Naas General Hospital as at 8pm last night.

That's according to the HSE's latest up-date, published today.

It shows that no new cases of the virus were diagnosed at the hospital in the preceding 24 hours.

5 people are, however, being treated for suspected cases of Covid 19 there.

There are 5 vacant general care beds at Naas, and 2 vacant critical care beds.

In all, 1,434 people in the county have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.

Image courtesy the HSE.