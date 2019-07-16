Listen: Finance Minister Says No-Deal Brexit Now More Likely.

The Finance Minister has warned a no-deal Brexit is now more likely.

It follows comments from the two candidates for the Conservative party leadership in the UK that the backstop is "dead".

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have said the insurance policy aimed at avoiding a hard border can't be part of any Brexit deal.

However, the EU insists the current withdrawal agreement can't be changed.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says whoever takes over in Downing Street, it won't lead to a change in approach from the government:

