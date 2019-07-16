Glen Ryan Firm Favourite To Replace Cian O'Neill.

K Drive

The search for a new manager for Kildare Senior Footballers has sparked wide speculation. 

Among those tipped for the position include former stars Glenn Ryan, the favourite, and Anthony Rainbow – both with previous management experience; Niall Carew who managed Sligo and Waterford; present selector Tom Cribbin who’s managed Laois, Westmeath and the Kildare U21’s.

In fact, prior to Cian O’Neill’s appointment, it was being widely predicted that Glen Ryan had the job.  He subsequently managed Longford successfully.

