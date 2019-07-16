K Drive

Business News Briefing: Ryanair Planning To Close Routes After Boeing Grounded 737 MAX Fleet.

Róisin Power
Ryanair says Boeing 737 MAX mean it must scale back some of its services from this winter.

and

Facebook has brought in a new tool to try to fight fake adverts.

Kfm's Stephen Bourke reports:

