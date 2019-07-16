The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

The Trial Of Blake Sweeney Concludes It's First Day.

: 07/16/2019 - 17:08
Author: Róisin Power
co_kerry.jpg

A trial has heard a Co Kerry man was stabbed to death by another man while sitting on a couch at his home last year.

33-year old Robert Elston died after his aorta - a major blood vessel - was sliced through in the alleged knife attack at Fertha Drive in Caherciveen.

The victim, originally from Lisselton, died while being transported to hospital by ambulance.

21-year old Blake Sweeney, of Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murdering Mr Elston, on the opening day of his trial at the Central Criminal Court, which is sitting in Limerick.

The court heard that a man, believed to have been the victim, was allegedly involved in a disturbance outside Mr Sweeney’s family home, in which threats were made and a car was set on fire.

The trial continues tomorrow.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!