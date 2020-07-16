K Drive

Kildare Firm Remains On EPA National Priority Sites List.

: 07/16/2020 - 12:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
epa_logo.gif

The Kildare based Arrow Group remains on the EPA list of  National Priority Sites.

The Environmental Protection Agency says this list is a "key enforcement tool" and is used to "target enforcement efforts at the poorest performing sites and to drive improvements in environmental compliance."

It adds "Prosecution is often the end result of a site appearing on the list, with prosecutions being initiated against the majority of the sites on the current National Priority Sites list. "

The EPA says, nationally is has been responding to a significant increase in odour complaints, 420, in all.

These were about industrial or waste sites, and were issued from the public in the first six months of 2020

126 such complaints were made during the same period in 2019.

The list system was launched by the EPA in July 2017 to "drive further environmental compliance at industrial and waste facilities. It is based on the previous six months enforcement history at all licensed sites."

Table 1: National Priority Sites - 6-month period 01 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

P0812-01

Arrow Group

Kildare

Food & Drink

 

W0205-01

Greyhound Recycling and Recovery

Dublin

Waste

 

P0110-02

Arran Chemical Company Limited

Roscommon

Chemical

 

W0217-02

Killarney Waste Disposal Unlimited Company

Kerry

Waste

 

W0281-01

Limerick Gasworks

Limerick

Waste

 

P0571-04

Merck Millipore Limited

Cork

Surface coating

 

W0023-01

Raffeen Landfill Site (Cork Co. Co.)

Cork

Waste

 

P0801-01

Tipperary Co-operative Creamery Limited

Tipperary

Food & Drink

 

*Arrow Group Limited includes the activities at this licensed site of Dawn Farm Foods Ltd, TCFG Naas Ltd (also known as The Culinary Food Group), QK Coldstores Ltd, Dawn Farms Distribution Ltd and Maudlins Waste Management Ltd.

