Kildare Bucks National Trend & Reports 6.5% Increase In Average Rents.

Kildare has bucked the national trend by reporting a 6.5% increase in rent between December and March.

The Residential Tenancies Board reports that, at the end of Quarter One of this year, renters in Kildare were paying an average of €1,327 per month.

That's up from €1,249 in December.

The newly published index also shows a significant 15.% year-on-year increase in rents in the county, up from € 1,152 in March of 2019.

Nationally, the average price of rent dropped by 3.3 per cent in June compared to the same month last year.

Month on month rent drops were recorded in three of the four months since March as public health restrictions were brought in.

The Residential Tenancies Board says the average monthly rent in the first quarter of 2020 was 1,231 euro, a 5.4 per cent annual increase.

Meanwhile, the number of new tenancies registered with the RTB dropped from 7 thousand in April to less than 4 thousand in May.