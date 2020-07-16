Listen: Kildare Chamber Welcomes "Certainty" Provided By Govt. Statements On Face Masks.

County Kildare Chambers has welcomed statements by government that wearing face masks in retail settings will become mandatory.

The announcement was made last night, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed Ireland would not move to Phase 4 of easing of Covid 19 restrictions on Monday, as planned.

It means pubs, bars and nightclubs will not re-open until August 10th.

Bans on large gatherings will also remain in effect.

CKC represents 400 Kildare firms, with a total workforce of 37,000.

CEO, Allan Shine, says firms now need is certainty on an extension of the wage subsidy scheme.

He joined Ciara Noble on Kildare Today.