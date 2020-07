A pedestrian crossing is to be installed near the entrance to Newbridge's Liffey Linear Park.

So says Kildare County Council, following a motion by Social Democrats Kildare/Newbridge Cllr. Chris Pender,

KCC has also confirmed that no decision has yet been made in relation to the re-opening of Newbridge Town Hall for general bookings

Cllr. Pender joined Eoin Beatty on Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pixabay