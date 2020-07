A new group has been established by students preparing to enter 6th.

Around 60,000 students, nationwide, and 3,000 in Kildare, are scheduled to sit the Leaving Cert next June.

However, at present, they don't know when and how they will be returning to school.

'Incoming Sixth Years.' has contacted Kildare Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin.

She has made representations on their behalf to the Dept. of Education.

