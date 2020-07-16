Listen: DPC Welcomes Judgement On EU-US Data Protection Agreement.

Nite Trax

: 07/16/2020 - 16:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Data Protection Commission has strongly welcomed today's judgement from the European Court of Justice on an EU-US data protection agreement.

The case, taken due to concerns over the transfer of data from European Facebook users to the US, found the agreement known as Privacy Shield is invalid.

The commission says the decision shows EU citizens do not enjoy the level of protection demanded by EU law when their data is transferred to the United States.

While in the US, the Department of Commerce says it's deeply disappointed.

Deputy Commissioner at the Data Protection Commssion Graham Doyle says the decision is good news:

