The Body Of A Woman Has Been Removed From The Liffey In Dublin.

: 07/16/2020 - 16:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The body of a woman has been removed from the River Liffey in Dublin.

Gardai say the body was taken from the water near Aston Quay/ O'Connell Bridge this morning.

They say the incident is being treated as a personal tragedy.

 

