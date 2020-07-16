Listen: Rents In Kildare Up 15%, Year On Year.

Nite Trax

: 07/16/2020 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The price of renting a property outside Dublin experienced an annual increase of 10.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

In Kildare, the average rent went up by 15%, and is now 1,327 per month.

That's up from € 1,152 in March of 2019.

The newly published index also shows the average rent in Cork City was 1,199 euro and 1,156 euro in Galway city.

Meanwhile, the average price of rent dropped by 3.3 per cent in June compared to the same month last year.

CEO of Threshold, John McCafferty, feels this was inevitable due to a moratorium on rent increases being in place:

