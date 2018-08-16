Heritage Week: Kfm's Town/Village History, Famous Kildare People; 3 Documentaries.

Heritage Week began last Saturday and there are dozens of events planned throughout county Kildare and counrtrywide.

Kfm, in association with Kildare County Council/Heritage, is broadcasting Kildare Town and Village Histories and Famous Kildare People slots every hour on the half hour from 7.30am to 8.30pm daily for Heritage Week.

Kfm is, also, broadcasting 3 Documentaries this week between 7pm and 8pm.

On Tuesday 'A Piper in the Streets Today', produced and presented by Athy piper and tin whistle player Brian Hughes, highlights the work of the Na Piobairi Uilleann, and the effect the organisation has had on the survival of the pipes since the formation of the current club in 1968, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

On Wednesday: A Life More Ordinary, by Martin Malone, examines the supports and services available to former members of the Defence Forces, focussing on the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel and the services that organization provides.

And on Thursday, part 2 of our 6 part series: Kildare Wild Places: Where the Wild Things Are: the flora, fauna and ecosystem, by Juanita Browne, Crossing The Line Films. This Thursday's edition is "Pollardstown Fen”.

Kfm's Documentaries Week: Tues/Weds/Thurs, between 7pm and 8pm.

***Each day, Kildare County Council's Heritage Officer, Bridget Loughlin will be on Kildare Focus 2pm-3pm, telling listeners about the huge range of events happening daily in county Kildare during Heritage Week. We'll, also, be hearing from historian Mario Corrigan of Kildare Library Service about all the activities in the county this week.

