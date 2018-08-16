Heritage Week from Saturday: Kfm's Town/Village History, Famous Kildare People and Documentaries.

Heritage Week begins on Saturday and there are dozens of events planned throughout county Kildare and counrtrywide.

Kfm will broadcast over 20 Kildare town and village histories and 30 Famous Kildare People slots every hour on the half hour from Saturday 8.30am and daily for Heritage Week.

Tune in from Saturday morning to hear your town or village history and the wide range of very famous Kildare people in history.

Kfm is broadcasting Documentaries next week between 7pm and 8pm.

On Tuesday 'A Piper in the Streets Today', produced and presented by Athy piper and tin whistle player Brian Hughes, highlights the work of the Na Piobairi Uilleann, and the effect the organisation has had on the survival of the pipes since the formation of the current club in 1968, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

On Wednesday: A Life More Ordinary, by Martin Malone, examines the supports and services available to former members of the Defence Forces, focussing on the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel and the services that organization provides.

And on Thursday, part 2 of our 6 part series: Kildare Wild Places: Where the Wild Things Are: the flora, fauna and ecosystem, by Juanita Browne, Crossing The Line Films. Thursday's edition features “The Curragh”.

That's Kfm's Documentaries Week: Tues/Weds/Thurs, between 7pm and 8pm.

***Each day, Kildare County Council's Heritage Officer, Bridget Loughlin will be on Kildare Focus 2pm-3pm, telling listeners about the huge range of events happening daily in county Kildare during Heritage Week..

Kfm – supporting Kildare’s Wealth of Culture, History and Heritage