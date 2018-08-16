Listen Live Logo

Listen: Areas In Two Counties May Be Searched As Part Of Jacobs Murder Inquiry.

: 08/16/2018 - 17:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai are considering areas in at least two counties that may be searched as part of the Deirdre Jacob murder investigation.

The County Kildare teenager went missing near her home in Roseberry, Newbridge on a July afternoon in 1998.

Detectives are now examining whether she was murdered within 36 hours of her disappearance, after a tip-off last month.

According to today's Irish Times, two remote areas in Wicklow and on the Laois / Carlow border are being profiled as potential search sites.

Tom Brady, journalist and security expert, joined Laura Donnelly on Kildare Today:

tombrady.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

 

