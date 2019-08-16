Listen: Hot Meals Will Be Served At Kildare Primary School From September.

K Drive

A Kildare primary school is among 36 selected to take part in a hot meals pilot scheme.

From September, hot meals will be delivered, daily, to the Curragh Girls National School.

The Department of Social Protection says the schools taking part in the pilot are a mix of DEIS and non-DEIS schools in both urban and rural areas make up those which were selected.

Ciarán O'Toole is Principal of Curragh Girls National School.

He explains why disadvanted and non-disadvantaged schools have been selected for the pilot.

