WBS Says Its Committed To Resolving Structural Issues At 17 Schools.

: 08/16/2019 - 12:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Western Building Systems says it's committed to working with the Department of Education to resolve structural issues at a number of schools it built.

17 schools, including Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha in Kildare Town,  have been assessed as having similar safety issues to those identified last year in 22 others, of which 3 are in Kildare.

The company says the department promised an independent review of the schools building programme, however it's still awaiting details of the terms of reference, the independent chair or investigators, and international best practice guidance.

The contractor says several questions have been raised, including why 42 schools previously certified by the department's own assessors were suddenly deemed to have defects.

Western Building Systems says it will again write to the Minister for Education and Skills seeking a firm deadline for the publication of the independent report.

 

