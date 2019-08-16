K Drive

Court Date Yet To Be Set Of Judicial Review Of Meath/Kildare Road Project.

: 08/16/2019 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A court date has yet to be set for a Judicial Review on the Moyglare Road to Dunboyne Road Ring Road

Kildare County Council passed the Part 8 for the Maynooth Eastern Ring Road on July 29th.

The Judicial Review is being taken with respect to the Meath County Council element of the project

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmett Stagg, says he has been advised that Meath County Council was notified of the Judicial Review of its decision to approve the road on October 12th, 2016.

Meath County Council has lodged its Statement of Opposition and continue to await a court date.

The Statement of Opposition contest’s the facts set out by the applicants who lodged the Judicial Review, namely Brian Clerkin and Kilcloon Environmental Action Association.  

 

 

Stock image.

 

