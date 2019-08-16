K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Gardai Issue All Ireland Hurling Final Traffic Advisory.

: 08/16/2019 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

Kildare Gardai have issued an advisory for motorists travelling to the All Ireland Hurling Final on Saturday:

"The M9 northbound is reduced to a single lane on approach to the M7.

Motorists may experience delays at this location and should make allowances when planning their journey

Also, motorists travelling on M7 northbound may experience some delay as M9 traffic joins at Junction 11.

When leaving Dublin please be aware of recent changes in the road layout approaching Junction 11 at the M9 split with the left lane leading straight onto M9 southbound.

Motorists continuing along M7 past Junction 11 should keep to Lanes 2 & 3 when approaching M9 split.

3 lanes are now available on the M7/N7 between the M9 and Naas in both directions."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!