Kildare Gardai Issue All Ireland Hurling Final Traffic Advisory.

Kildare Gardai have issued an advisory for motorists travelling to the All Ireland Hurling Final on Saturday:

"The M9 northbound is reduced to a single lane on approach to the M7.

Motorists may experience delays at this location and should make allowances when planning their journey

Also, motorists travelling on M7 northbound may experience some delay as M9 traffic joins at Junction 11.

When leaving Dublin please be aware of recent changes in the road layout approaching Junction 11 at the M9 split with the left lane leading straight onto M9 southbound.

Motorists continuing along M7 past Junction 11 should keep to Lanes 2 & 3 when approaching M9 split.

3 lanes are now available on the M7/N7 between the M9 and Naas in both directions."