Listen: Review Recommends Relaxing Of Rules On Asylum Seekers' Right To Work.

Fianna Fail's spokesperson for foreign affairs is welcoming a recommendation to relax the rules on asylum seekers' right to work.

It's among the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform's spending review of the 39 centres.

There are two such centres in Kildare: Monasterevin and Newbridge, with around 247 residents.

The report is also proposing more State-owned direct provision centres as the number of applicants continues to rise.

The party's spokesperson for foreign affairs Niall Collins says the state needs to radically reform the entire system: