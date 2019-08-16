K Drive

Listen: UFC President Says Video Of McGregor "Pretty Bad".

UFC President Dana White has called a video of Kildare resident, Conor McGregor, allegedly punching a man in a pub "pretty bad."

Gardaí say an investigation into the matter is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Seán O'Regan reports:

