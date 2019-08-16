No Basis For Depts Other Than Social Protection To Require Public Service Cards.

There's no legal basis for any State agency - other than the Department of Social Protection - to insist someone gets a Public Services card.

That's the key finding of an investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner.

The Department of Social Protection has been ordered to stop issuing the cards for use by other State agencies.

It's also been told to delete data it holds on over 3 million citizens.

Antoin O Lachtnain from Digital Rights Ireland says there are fears over how the data could be used in the future.

