A man dubbed the "Hollywood Ripper" has been found guilty of murdering two women, including someone actor Ashton Kutcher was due to go on a date with.

He gave evidence at the trial after he was meant to meet the victim the night she was killed by Michael Gargiulo.

The 43-year-old was also found guilty of attempting to kill a 26-year-old woman in 2008.

