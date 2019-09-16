The Night Shift

Gardai Ask Kildare Ploughing-Goers To Use Purple And Green Routes.

: 09/16/2019 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare people attending the National Ploughing Championships are being advised to use the Purple and Green routes.

A comprehensive traffic management plan is in effect, in light of the fact over  240,000 people are expected to travel to Fenagh in Carlow between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.

Gardai are also asking attendees not to use SatNavs, but to follow directional signage.

Kilkenny Carlow Inspector, Anthony Farrell, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

Listen back to his advice from 26 minutes

