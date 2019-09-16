Gardai Ask Kildare Ploughing-Goers To Use Purple And Green Routes.

Kildare people attending the National Ploughing Championships are being advised to use the Purple and Green routes.

A comprehensive traffic management plan is in effect, in light of the fact over 240,000 people are expected to travel to Fenagh in Carlow between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.

Gardai are also asking attendees not to use SatNavs, but to follow directional signage.

The full traffic management plan is available here

Kilkenny Carlow Inspector, Anthony Farrell, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

Listen back to his advice from 26 minutes