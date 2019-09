Kildare County Council says a "number" of areas in South Kildare are being considered for Local Link expansion.

It follows a motion by Athy Fianna Fáil Cllr, Brian Dooley, who questioned whether the rural transport service could extended in to Calverstown, Kilgowan and Ballyshannon.

KCC says possible expansions over the next 12 to 24 months are under consideration, but "as of yet no budgets have been secured for same"

It did not name the areas being considered to join the Local Link network.