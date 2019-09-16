The Night Shift

Talks To Extend Opening Hours Of Athy Recycling Centre Underway.

: 09/16/2019 - 17:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Talks to extend opening hours at the Civic Amenity Centre in Athy are underway between Kildare County Council and AES.

KCC, in response to a motion by Labour Athy Cllr., Aoife Breslin, says talks centre on Wednesday opening, between 8am to 3.45pm.

Should that proceed, the facility will be open on Wednesday for a 3 month trial period.

Thereafter, "The relevant usage/ tonnages, etc will be assessed in line with the increased cost to the Council. Regrettably, the council will not be in a position to support an ongoing subvention after the trial period."

