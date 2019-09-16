Talks To Extend Opening Hours Of Athy Recycling Centre Underway.

Talks to extend opening hours at the Civic Amenity Centre in Athy are underway between Kildare County Council and AES.

KCC, in response to a motion by Labour Athy Cllr., Aoife Breslin, says talks centre on Wednesday opening, between 8am to 3.45pm.

Should that proceed, the facility will be open on Wednesday for a 3 month trial period.

Thereafter, "The relevant usage/ tonnages, etc will be assessed in line with the increased cost to the Council. Regrettably, the council will not be in a position to support an ongoing subvention after the trial period."