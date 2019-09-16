Protests At Kildare Chilling Suspended On An Interim Basis.

Attempts are being made at local level to try to end weeks of blockades by protesting farmers outside meat factories.

Protests at Kildare Chilling have been stood down on an interim basis, following local talks between the plant and farmers.

Elsewhere, demonstrating farmers want better base prices for cattle, the abolition of age restrictions and changes to the beef quality assurance scheme before they'll leave the picket lines.

They're preventing livestock trucks from entering meat processing plants, despite an agreement reached between Meat Industry Ireland and six farming organisations yesterday.

Farmer Aidan Moore, who is protesting outside Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, feels trust between farmers and factories has been broken:



File image: Protest at Grannagh/RollingNews