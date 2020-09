There will be no income tax cuts or income tax hikes in Budget 2021.

The budget is also being prepared the assumption that there will be a no-trade deal Brexit at the end of the year.

The government expects to borrow between 15 and 19 billion euro to deal with the cost of COVID and Brexit next year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the income tax regimes for most people will stay the same next year:

