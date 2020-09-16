K Drive

Cannabis & Cigarettes Worth €42,000 Seized In Dublin.

: 09/16/2020 - 15:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cannabis and cigarettes worth almost   have been seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers with the help of detector dog Bailey seized over 1.4 kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of 30-thousand euro at Dublin Mail Centre today.

The parcels came from Canada and the US, and were labelled as items such as 'sweaters' and 'yoga towel'.

They were being sent to destinations in Dublin, Donegal, Cork and Wicklow.

Yesterday 7,800 cigarettes and 12 kilos of tobacco worth 12-thousand euro were seized Dublin Airport in the baggage of two British nationals who had disembarked a flight from Spain.
 

