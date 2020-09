A Tallaght man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of another man in a park in Jobstown in Dublin.

Philip Dunbar of Glenshane Drive has gone on trial accused of the murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Butler Park in June 2018.

The 20 year old was arraigned at the Central Criminal Court this afternoon where he pleaded NOT GUILTY.

A jury has been sworn in to hear the case, which will open tomorrow.

Image: Central Criminal Court/RollingNews