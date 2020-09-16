ABP Grants Planning Permission For Over 700 Homes In North Kildare.

An Bord Pleanala has granted permission for two Strategic Housing Developments in North Kildare, with a total of over 700 homes.

ES Leixlip Greenfields Limited has been given leave for 239 new homes at Leixlip Gate in Kilmecreddock.

This includes 136 houses, 103 apartments and a creche

ABP has attached 30 conditions to the development, available here

And in Celbridge, leave has been given for 467 homes on lands on the west side of Maynooth Road (R405) and north of Kilwhogan Stream in Crodaun

The Crodaun Development Company Limited application includes 199 houses, 216 apartments, 52 duplexes and a childcare facility.

ABP has attached 21 conditions, available here