Shauntelle Tynan Is On Her Way Home From Pioneering Cancer Treatment In Texas.

: 10/16/2018 - 15:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A young Carlow woman who raised over €700,000 for pioneering cancer treatment in the US is on the way home from Texas.

Shauntelle Tynan, whose mother, Leona, is from Newbridge, confirmed that she was cancer free in August after she was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease in 2015.

Shauntelle moved with her family from Carlow to Houston last year and announced on Facebook this morning that she was finally on her way home.

Image: Shauntelle Tynan, pictured with one of her onocolgists at Texas Childrens' Cancer & Hematology Centres, via Facebook

