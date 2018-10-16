K Drive

Reports: Irish Rail Sourcing More Carriages For Maynooth & Kildare Lines.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Its understood that Iarnrod Eireann is trying to source more carriages to resolve capacity issues on the Kildare and Maynooth lines.

It had been expected that Irish Rail would increase capacity on existing services in the second half of 2019 through the refurbishment of existing rolling stock.

The National Transport Authority has advised Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg  that  "that a plan to refurbish 28 carriages which were manufactured in 1998, and have been in storage since 2012, cannot proceed as the cost of refurbishment would not represent value for money, over half of the cost of a new train carriage."

The NTA further advised Mr. Stagg that Iarnrod Eireann have begun a process of identifying the potential of acquiring second-hand rail fleet either through lease or purchase. This approach is complicated by the fact that the Irish rail network operates to a different gauge than the UK and most other European Countries, and any second-hand vehicles would require modification for use in Ireland.

 

File image: Train at Newbridge Station/RollingNews.

