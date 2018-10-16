K Drive

DCU Society Suspended Following Allegations Of Inappropriate Behaviour.

10/16/2018
Ciara Plunkett
dcu_campus_via_dcu.jpg

A DCU society has been suspended after allegations of inappropriate behaviour at their EGM earlier this month.

The students union says the decision was taken following evidence of misconduct.

The Accounting and Finance society put first-year students through a series of bawdy tasks in order to become representatives.

They have now been suspended from holding events for the semester and will be attending mandatory consent classes.

The students union is offering support to those affected by events on the night.

