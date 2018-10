A Dublin man has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of his lifelong friend.

47 year old Mark Richardson died in hospital after being stabbed once at his home in Artane, Dublin in March 2017.

51 year old Paul Keating of Harmonstown Road, Artane had admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

The court heard he had stabbed his friend after a scuffle over who owed a can of drink.

The jury deliberated for 3 and a half hours before reaching their verdict.