KCC Formally Applies For Funding For Sallins Pedestrian Bridge.

: 10/16/2018 - 17:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council has formally applied for funding for a pedestrian bridge at Sallins National School.

The application has been made under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund

The project is focuses on Sallins town centre, the Grand Canal, the Naas to Sallins Greenway and connections to Naas/Sallins Train Station.

Ind. Naas Cllr., Sorcha O'Neill, says "t's great to see some action on these issues that I have called on the council to make for the last few years.  We await the decision of the application but since Sallins has seen zero investment in its public amenities and realm areas I am very hopeful that it will be successful."

