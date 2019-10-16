K Drive

Ex-Kildare Councillors To Receive A Total Of €230,000 In Gratuity Payment.

Former Kildare councillors are to receive at total of €230,179 in gratuity payments.

These are payments made to councillors, based on their duration of service, following their retirement or loss of seat.

Councillors must be over the age of fify in order to receive the payment.

The largest single payment will go to Labour's Kevin Byrne, who retired at May's local elections.

He is to receive €54,059, following 16 years as a councillor.

6 of this group of 18 former councillors are "not of age" to receive the payment.

KCC says "It is hoped to make gratuity payments to 11 of the 18 councillors detailed above in the next 6-8 weeks. The remaining 7 councillors will receive their gratuity when they reach
age 50."

Kildare County Council notes:

¢    Anthony Larkin - Lost seat - 10 years service - awaiting documentation
¢    Teresa Murray - Lost seat - 5 years service - €17,069
¢    Brendan Young - Lost seat - 5 years service - €17,069
¢    Morgan McCabe - Lost seat - 3 years service - €11,432
¢    Réada Cronin - Lost seat - 5 years service - €17,069
¢    Murty Aspell - Lost seat - 3 years service - €10,909
¢    Sorcha O'Neill - Lost seat - 5 years service - not of age
¢    Darren Scully - Lost seat - 10 years service - not of age
¢    Thomas Redmond - Lost seat - 5 years service - not of age
¢    John McGinley - Retired - 26 years service- €65,089
¢    Kevin Byrne - Retired - 16 years service - €54,059
¢    Billy Hillis - Retired - 5 years service - €17,069
¢    Paddy Kennedy - Retired - 15 years service - €38,345
¢    Seán Power - Retired - 5 years service - €17,069
¢    Martin Miley - Retired - 16 years service - not of age
¢    Deborah Callaghan - Retired - 4 years service - not of age
¢    Mark Lynch -Retired - 5 years service - not of age
¢    Joanne Pender - Retired - 5 years service - not of age

 

