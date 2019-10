A Dublin man has been treated for injuries to his face after he was attacked in a carpark.

The victim, in his fifties, says he was jumped by a gang of teenagers after arranging to meet someone on Grindr.

He's described it as a premeditated homophobic attack, and is warning other gay men to take extra care online.

Gardai have confirmed they're investigating an assault, which took place near the Malahide Road in Coolock at half ten last night.