Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Cork over four years ago.

37 year old Peter Murphy was found dead at his home in Shanavoher in Bweeng on February 7th 2015.

A post mortem examination established that Mr. Murphy had been assaulted.

So far over 200 witnesses have been interviewed and more than 1,200 hours of CCTV have been reviewed.

Gardai in Mallow have today arrested two men in their 20s who can be held for up to seven days.