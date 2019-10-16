K Drive

Witnesses Sought Following Donadea Burglary.

: 10/16/2019 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Witnesses are being sought, following a burglary in Donadea.

Gardai say thieves broke in to the home, in Mount Armstrong, on Friday night when the householder was home.

They ransacked a back room, before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.

