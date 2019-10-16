K Drive

Provision Not Made In HSE Capital Plan For Celbridge Health Centre Up-Grade.

10/16/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

Provision has not been made in the HSE's Capital Plan for refurbishments enabling provision of children's dental services at Celbridge Health Centre.

The HSE dental service in the town has closed, and parents must now travel to Naas or Maynooth to access services for their children.

Kildare North Labour rep., Emmet Stagg, says the fact that necessary works are not included in the Capital Plan means the Celbridge Health Centre will not be considered for refurbishment until 2023.

Therefore, it would be 2024 before dental services for children could be returned to Celbridge.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

