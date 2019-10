42 applications for house alarms under the Older Person's Scheme have been recieved in the Athy area, since the programme opened.

Kildare County Council says, 37 have been approved.

"13 have been completed and 24 are awaiting responses from the applicants. Although, the value of approvals is €19,000, only €6,046 has been paid out to date."

