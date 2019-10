Students say the Leaving Cert is causing huge stress and anxiety and needs to be reformed.

A forum to discuss what changes could be made to senior cycle has been held at Croke Park today.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is looking for suggestions before making recommendations to government.

Katie Cahill of Cross and Passion, Kilcullen and Jake Elliot of St. Mark's, Tallaght, say the current system is putting a significant burden on them:

File image: RollingNews