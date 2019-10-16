The Night Shift

BnM Seeks To Re-Deploy 200 Of Its Staff, As It Moves Away From Peat Harvesting.

: 10/16/2019 - 17:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Newbridge headquartered Bord na Móna is seeking opportunities to re-deploy 200 staff, as it moves away from peat-harvesting.

It has done a deal with ESB to continue to supply peat to their two midlands power stations until the end of next year.

It's in discussions with the Department of Environment for opportunities to re-deploy about 200 staff.

But Bord na Móna is also embarking on an accelerated programme of rehabilitation of bogs in the midlands.

It says this will help to sustain 200 jobs for employees transitioning from peat operations.
 

 

