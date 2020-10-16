Listen: Taoiseach Says Govt. Giving "Active Consideration" To Level 5 Restrictions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the government is giving "very active consideration" to moving the country to level five restrictions.

NPHET has recommended a six week lockdown of the country to combat the increasing spread of the virus.

The leaders of the three government parties will meet tomorrow with the Ministers for Health, Finance and Public Expenditure to discuss whether or not to accept the recommendation.

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon Taoiseach Micheál Martin didn't put a timeline on when a decision can be expected:

File image: RollingNews