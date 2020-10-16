K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Taoiseach Says Govt. Giving "Active Consideration" To Level 5 Restrictions.

: 16/10/2020 - 15:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
micheal_martin_alone_rollingnews.jpg

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the government is giving "very active consideration" to moving the country to level five restrictions.

NPHET has recommended a six week lockdown of the country to combat the increasing spread of the virus.

The leaders of the three government parties will meet tomorrow with the Ministers for Health, Finance and Public Expenditure to discuss whether or not to accept the recommendation.

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon Taoiseach Micheál Martin didn't put a timeline on when a decision can be expected:

newstalk1447746.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!