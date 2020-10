Irish Water says any water drawn from tanker deployed at Clogherinkoe National School should be boiled before consumption.

Repair works are continuing on a pumping station serving the village, Carbury and Broadford.

The problem first emerged yesterday.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 5.30pm

It could take up to three hours after that for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

Stock image: Pixabay