KCC Considering North Kildare Mattress Amnesty Next Year.

: 16/10/2020 - 15:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A local authority mattress amnesty in North Kildare is penciled-in for next year.

At least two have take place in the south of the county, in Athy and Kilcullen, most recently in September.

These were part funded under the Anti-Dumping Initiative Department of the Environment, Climate and Environment

Fianna Fáil Cllr.,  Bernard Caldwell, is asked Kildare County Council to allow people in the north of the county to safely dispose of unwanted mattresses.

The council says it is considering a similar event in north Kildare next year, but " a suitable location will also have to be considered."

 

Stock image: Pexels

 

