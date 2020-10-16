KCC Warns People Living Around Kerdiffstown That Remdiation Might Result In Foul Smells.

People living around the former Kerdiffstown Landfill are being warned of intermittent odours as works begin on its remediation.

Kildare County Council has appointed Wills Bros Limited as the contractor for this "very significant engineering project"

The illegal dump, just outside Naas, is home to over 3 million tonnes of rubbish.

The site will, eventually, be turned in to a public park.

Works begin next month, and will take around four and a half years to complete.

Image: KCC artists' rendering of a completed Kerdiffstown Park.